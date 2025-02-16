Dayton vs. Duquesne: 8-0 run by Flyers in final minutes

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton vs. Duquesne: 8-0 run by Flyers in final minutes on Feb. 15, 2025
In Other News
1
Archdeacon: UD’s Zed Key gets his mojo back
2
Butler, CJ to meet with district berth on the line
3
UD’s victory against Duquesne features shocking twists for both sides...
4
Archdeacon: The best defenders at UD Arena this season
5
First-time bowling teammates finish first in the nation as doubles...