Dayton vs. La Salle: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 121-62 in his sixth season at Dayton. Fran Dunphy is 13-16 in his first season at La Salle. He has a career record of 593-341 at Penn, Temple and La Salle.

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton lost 74-69 to George Mason at UD Arena, and La Salle lost 92-85 at George Washington.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 90% percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 75-61 score. Dayton fell from No. 60 to No. 73 after losing to George Mason. La Salle is No. 228.

NET rankings: Dayton fell from No. 65 to No. 77. La Salle is No. 229.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.3

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.9

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 8.5

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 7.8

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 7.3

Probable La Salle starters

Khalil Brantley, 6-1, So., G, 13.9

Fousseyni Drame, 6-7, Sr., F, 9.3

Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, Jr., G, 9.0

Hassan Drame, 6-7, Sr., F, 6.8

Mamadou Doucoure, 6-9, Gr., F, 3.2

About Dayton: Dayton has not lost back-to-back home games since it lost three in a row early last season to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. ... With 34 points against George Mason, Holmes tied Brian Roberts for the top single-game scoring performance by a Flyer this century. Roberts scored 34 against Creighton Nov. 26, 2005, and 34 against La Salle on Jan. 13, 2007. Holmes is the first Flyer since Roberts to score 30 or more points at least three times in a season. Roberts did it four times in his final season (2007-08). ... Dayton made 7 of 12 3-pointers (58.7%) against George Mason. It had been 9-0 when shooting 42% or better.

About La Salle: The Drames are twin brothers. They played the last three seasons at Saint Peter’s and helped lead it to the Elite Eight last season. ... La Salle’s second-leading scorer, senior guard Josh Nickleberry, comes off the bench (11.3 points per game). He leads the team in 3-pointers made (67 of 170, 39.4%). ... Doucoure played his first four seasons at Rutgers, receiving limited minutes, before transferring to La Salle last season. He’s in his sixth season in college basketball.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Friday in the final game of the regular season.