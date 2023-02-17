Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago: What to know about Friday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 119-61 in his sixth season at Dayton. Drew Valentine is 34-24 in his second season at Loyola.

Last game: Last Friday, Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-56 at UD Arena. On Tuesday, Loyola won 64-62 at Massachusetts.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 76% chance of winning. The website predicts a 69-61 score. Dayton is No. 72 in the Pomeroy ratings. Loyola is No. 239.

NET rankings: Dayton is No. 78. No. 84 Virginia Commonwealth is the only other A-10 team in the top 100. Loyola is No. 277.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 17.5

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 14.0

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 8.9

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 8.2

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 7.2

Probable Loyola starters

Braden Norris, 6-0, R-Sr., G, 11.2

Philip Alston, 6-6, Jr., G, 14.5

Ben Schweiger, 6-7, R-Fr., G/F, 9.8

Bryce Golden, 6-9, Gr., C, 5.5

Jalen Quinn, 6-3, Fr., G, 3.5

About Dayton: In A-10 play, Dayton leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (98 of 253, 38.7%). Brea ranks fourth in 3-point percentage (28 of 61, 45.9). Dayton is 7-0 in A-10 games when he makes at least two 3-pointers. ... Dayton leads the A-10 in rebounding margin in conference games (plus 3.8). Camara and Holmes are the top rebounding tandem in the league. Camara ranks second in rebounds per game in A-10 games (9.2). Holmes is tied for third (8.1). ... Holmes joined Dayton’s 900-point club last Friday. With his last basket against Saint Louis, he passed Anthony Grant on the all-time scoring list. Grant scored 902 points. Holmes has 903 points in two seasons. Holmes ranks 66th on the all-time list.

About Loyola: Loyola ranks 13th out of 15 teams in points per game (67.5) and points allowed (76.5) in A-10 games. It ranks last in scoring margin (minus 9.0 points). Dayton leads the A-10 in scoring margin (plus 7.9 in 13 league games). ... Alston scored 22 in the first game against Dayton. He has averaged 11.8 points in the last four games.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Massachusetts (13-13. 4-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.