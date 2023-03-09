X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about today’s game

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Flyers seek season sweep of A-10 rivals

Who: No. 2 seed Dayton (20-11) vs. No. 10 Saint Joseph’s (16-16).

What: Quarterfinals of Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday.

TV/Radio: USA Network/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: Dayton leads 25-20. Dayton won 74-62 at Saint Joseph’s last season. The last three games in the series have been played in Philadelphia. The Hawks last played at UD Arena on Jan. 29, 2019, losing 75-64. Saint Joseph’s has lost three games in a row at UD Arena. It last won there 60-57 on Jan. 29, 2014, on a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 122-63 in his sixth season at Dayton. Billy Lange is 38-76 in his fourth season at Saint Joseph’s.

Last game: Dayton lost 65-61 at Saint Louis on Friday in its final regular-season game. Saint Joseph’s beat George Washington 87-76 in the second round Wednesday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 79% chance of winning. The website predicts a 73-64 score. Dayton ranks 73rd. Saint Joseph’s is No. 201.

NET rankings: Dayton is No. 77. Saint Joseph’s is No. 209.

Explore» GALLERY: Top 40 photos from season

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.2

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.6

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 8.5

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 7.6

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 7.4

Probable Saint Joseph’s starters

Erik Reynolds, 6-2, So., G, 19.2

Cameron Brown, 6-5, Sr., G, 13.4

Lynn Greer III, 6-2, So., G, 12.6

Charles Coleman, 7-0, R-Jr., F/C, 1.9

Rasheer Fleming, 6-9, Fr., F, 5.5

Explore» MORE ON MATCHUP: Saint Joseph’s coach: Dayton ‘deepest, most talented team’ in A-10

About Dayton: Dayton has a 26-25 record in 26 A-10 tournament appearances. That was the sixth-best winning percentage among current A-10 schools entering the tournament behind Davidson (12-6, .667), Virginia Commonwealth (15-8, .652), Saint Joseph’s (43-35, .551), Saint Louis (17-14, .548) and Richmond (20-18, .526). ... Holmes leads the nation with 82 dunks. He has a two-dunk lead over Washington’s Braxton Meah. He has matched his freshman total of 82. Obi Toppin set the single-season school record in 2019-20 with 107. He also set the school’s career record with 191 dunks in two seasons.

About Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks are 45-35 in 41 tournament appearances. They have the most victories of any current A-10 program. ... Reynolds scored a career-high 34 points Wednesday. He made 10 of 22 shots, including 2 of 7 3-pointers. ... According to the 3 Bid League podcast, Saint Joseph’s is the first team to win on the first two days of the tournament since the A-10 expanded to five rounds in 2014. First-round winners were 0-15 until Wednesday.

Looking ahead: The quarterfinal winners get Friday off and don’t play semifinals until Saturday. Dayton would play in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday if it wins Thursday.

Other Thursday games: No. 1 seed VCU (23-7) plays No. 8 Davidson (15-15) at 11:30 a.m. VCU beat Davidson 89-72 and 61-59 in the regular season. VCU has won five games in a row.

• No. 4 Saint Louis (20-11) plays No. 5 George Mason (19-12) at 2 p.m. St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 in St. Louis in the regular season. George Mason has won six straight games.

In Other News
1
‘Unbelievable’ Hawley powers Preble Shawnee into regional final for...
2
Boys basketball: Centerville holds off Elder to reach regional final
3
Saint Joseph’s coach: Dayton ‘deepest, most talented team’ in A-10
4
Girls basketball: Tri-Village seniors ready for state experience
5
College basketball: Hamilton grad helps NKU earn NCAA berth

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top