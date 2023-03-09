Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about today’s game

Series: Dayton leads 25-20. Dayton won 74-62 at Saint Joseph’s last season. The last three games in the series have been played in Philadelphia. The Hawks last played at UD Arena on Jan. 29, 2019, losing 75-64. Saint Joseph’s has lost three games in a row at UD Arena. It last won there 60-57 on Jan. 29, 2014, on a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 122-63 in his sixth season at Dayton. Billy Lange is 38-76 in his fourth season at Saint Joseph’s.

Last game: Dayton lost 65-61 at Saint Louis on Friday in its final regular-season game. Saint Joseph’s beat George Washington 87-76 in the second round Wednesday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has a 79% chance of winning. The website predicts a 73-64 score. Dayton ranks 73rd. Saint Joseph’s is No. 201.

NET rankings: Dayton is No. 77. Saint Joseph’s is No. 209.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.2

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.6

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 8.5

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 7.6

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 7.4

Probable Saint Joseph’s starters

Erik Reynolds, 6-2, So., G, 19.2

Cameron Brown, 6-5, Sr., G, 13.4

Lynn Greer III, 6-2, So., G, 12.6

Charles Coleman, 7-0, R-Jr., F/C, 1.9

Rasheer Fleming, 6-9, Fr., F, 5.5

About Dayton: Dayton has a 26-25 record in 26 A-10 tournament appearances. That was the sixth-best winning percentage among current A-10 schools entering the tournament behind Davidson (12-6, .667), Virginia Commonwealth (15-8, .652), Saint Joseph’s (43-35, .551), Saint Louis (17-14, .548) and Richmond (20-18, .526). ... Holmes leads the nation with 82 dunks. He has a two-dunk lead over Washington’s Braxton Meah. He has matched his freshman total of 82. Obi Toppin set the single-season school record in 2019-20 with 107. He also set the school’s career record with 191 dunks in two seasons.

About Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks are 45-35 in 41 tournament appearances. They have the most victories of any current A-10 program. ... Reynolds scored a career-high 34 points Wednesday. He made 10 of 22 shots, including 2 of 7 3-pointers. ... According to the 3 Bid League podcast, Saint Joseph’s is the first team to win on the first two days of the tournament since the A-10 expanded to five rounds in 2014. First-round winners were 0-15 until Wednesday.

Looking ahead: The quarterfinal winners get Friday off and don’t play semifinals until Saturday. Dayton would play in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday if it wins Thursday.

Other Thursday games: No. 1 seed VCU (23-7) plays No. 8 Davidson (15-15) at 11:30 a.m. VCU beat Davidson 89-72 and 61-59 in the regular season. VCU has won five games in a row.

• No. 4 Saint Louis (20-11) plays No. 5 George Mason (19-12) at 2 p.m. St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 in St. Louis in the regular season. George Mason has won six straight games.