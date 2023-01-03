Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about Wednesday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 112-57 in his sixth season at Dayton. Billy Lange is 28-67 in his fourth season at Saint Joseph’s.

Last game: Dayton won 69-55 at Davidson on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s lost 83-78 at home to Saint Louis on Saturday.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 91 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 73--58 score. Dayton ranks 54th. Saint Joseph’s ranks 236th.

NET rankings: Dayton climbed from No. 82 to No. 73 with its last victory. Saint Louis is the second-ranked A-10 team at No. 99. Saint Joseph’s is No. 252.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.9

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 11.2

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.5

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 7.6

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.7

Probable Saint Joseph’s starters

Erik Reynolds, 6-2, So., G, 18.5

Cameron Brown, 6-5, Sr., G, 14.0

Lynn Greer III, 6-2, So., G, 10.3

Kacper Klaczek, 6-8, So., F, 9.2

Rasheer Fleming, 6-9, Fr., F, 6.3

About Dayton: Dayton has won five games in a row against UNC Asheville, Wyoming, Alcorn State and Duquesne since a 77-49 loss at Virginia Tech on Dec. 7. ... The Flyers have won 15 straight games at home since losing 53-52 to VCU on Jan. 5 last season. They’re 8-0 at home this season. ... Dayton shot a season-best 46.2% (6 of 13) from 3-point range against Davidson and has shot 40% or better five times in the last seven games, raising its season percentage to 30.4. ... Amzil matched his season high with 10 rebounds against Davidson. ... Koby Brea made 3 of 3 3-pointers against Davidson. It was the first time in his career he has attempted at least three 3s in a game and made them all.

About Saint Joseph’s: Greer played in 10 games as a freshman at Dayton last season before transferring to Saint Joseph’s. He was on the bench the rest of that season for the Hawks but did not play. He leads the team with 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 10.3% from 3-point range (3 of 29) and 33.6% from the field (43 of 128). ... The Hawks lost their two leading scorers from last season when they finished 11-19 and 5-13 in the A-10. Reynolds, who averaged 12.1 points per game, was their top returner. Brown was the other returning starter. ... The Hawks have not enjoyed a winning season since they were 28-8 in 2015-16. ... Saint Joseph’s allows 72.5 points per game, the second-highest number in the A-10.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Fordham (12-2, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y.