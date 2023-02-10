Dayton vs. Saint Louis: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 118-61 in his sixth season at Dayton. Travis Ford is 128-85 in seven seasons at Saint Louis.

Last game: On Tuesday, Dayton won 62-58 at VCU, and Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 76-71 in St. Louis.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 70 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 72-67 score. Dayton ranks 71st. Saint Louis is 96th.

NET rankings: Dayton remained at No. 81 after beating VCU. Saint Louis is No. 98.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 17.6

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.9

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 9.8

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 9.3

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 5.9

Probable Saint Louis starters

Gibson Jimerson, 6-5, R-So., G, 13.2

Yuri Collins, 6-0, Jr., G, 11.7

Javonte Perkins, 6-6, Gr., G, 10.7

Francis Okoro, 6-9, Sr., F, 7.4

Terrence Hargrove, 6-4, Jr., G, 6.1

About Dayton: R.J. Blakney returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the St. Bonaventure game but suffered an injury in the first half and limped off the court. He returned to the game but was still limping and left the game after a brief stint. Malachi Smith also missed the game with an ankle injury. Grant said after the game both players would continue to be evaluated. ... Holmes leads the nation with 69 dunks. Purdue’s Zach Edey ranks second with 61. ... Mongolian contortionists will perform at halftime of the game in honor of Sharavjamts. ... Dayton started players from five different countries Tuesday for the first time this season season: Holmes (United States); Camara (Belgium); Amzil (Finland); Elvis (Canada); and Sharavjamts (Mongolia).

About Saint Louis: Javon Pickett, a fifth-year senior who spent the last four years at Missouri, has started 14 games and averages 9.7 points. ... Collins became the A-10′s all-time assists leader on Tuesday. He has 786 assists in four seasons. Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard set the record last year with 782 assists in five seasons. ... This is Perkins’ sixth season in college basketball. He played two seasons at Southwestern Illinois College. He made the A-10 second team when he averaged 17.1 points in the 2020-21 season. He missed all of last season with an ACL tear. ... The Billikens have shot 40% or better from 3-point range in six of their last seven games. They are 9-1 when they hit that mark with the only loss coming at home to VCU last week.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Loyola Chicago (8-15, 2-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gentile Arena in Chicago.