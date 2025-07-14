Dayton will play Daytona Beach school in November

Breaking: Chief: Dayton boy reported as kidnapped believed to have been dead for weeks

Bethune-Cookman head coach Reggie Theus urges his players on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 87-73.

The Dayton Flyers will play Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 15 at UD Arena.

Bethune-Cookman announced its non-conference schedule Monday. It plays Auburn, the University of Miami and Coastal Georgia before playing Dayton in its fourth game.

Bethune-Cookman, located in Daytona Beach, Fla., plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It finished 17-16 overall and 13-5 in the SWAC last season. It has never played in the NCAA tournament.

Bethune-Cookman’s coach is two-time NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, who is 55-74 entering his fifth season.

Dayton is 2-0 against Bethune-Cookman. Both games took place at UD Arena. The Flyers won 60-59 on Feb. 6, 1996, when Jeffrey Brookins made a tie-breaking free throw with four seconds remaining, and 78-38 on Nov. 23, 2008.

Dayton has not announced its full non-conference schedule, but the Bethune-Cookman will likely be the fourth game of the season for the Flyers. Here’s a look at the known games:

Nov. 3: Canisius at Dayton.

Nov. 8: University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Dayton.

Nov. 11: Dayton at Cincinnati.

Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman at Dayton.

Nov. 19: Dayton at Marquette.

Nov. 27: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Nov. 28: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Dec. 16: Florida State at Dayton.

