Dayton will play Daytona Beach school in November

Bethune-Cookman, located in Daytona Beach, Fla., plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It finished 17-16 overall and 13-5 in the SWAC last season. It has never played in the NCAA tournament.

Bethune-Cookman’s coach is two-time NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, who is 55-74 entering his fifth season.

Dayton is 2-0 against Bethune-Cookman. Both games took place at UD Arena. The Flyers won 60-59 on Feb. 6, 1996, when Jeffrey Brookins made a tie-breaking free throw with four seconds remaining, and 78-38 on Nov. 23, 2008.

Dayton has not announced its full non-conference schedule, but the Bethune-Cookman will likely be the fourth game of the season for the Flyers. Here’s a look at the known games:

Nov. 3: Canisius at Dayton.

Nov. 8: University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Dayton.

Nov. 11: Dayton at Cincinnati.

Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman at Dayton.

Nov. 19: Dayton at Marquette.

Nov. 27: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Nov. 28: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Dec. 16: Florida State at Dayton.