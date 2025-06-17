Dayton will play familiar A-10 schedule in league’s 50th season

In all the years since, the A-10 has had as few as eight schools (1992-93) and as many as 16 (2012-13). After an eight-year run with 14 schools, it added Loyola Chicago to become a 15-school league the last two years.

With a charter A-10 member, Massachusetts, leaving for the Mid-American Conference this year, the A-10 once again has 14 schools. For the men’s basketball programs, that means this season once again every team will play five opponents twice and eight opponents once in the 18-game league schedule.

The A-10 released its schedule pairings Tuesday. Here’s what else fans should know about the pairings for the Dayton Flyers, who are entering their 31st season in the A-10:

1. Repeat opponents: Dayton will play Loyola Chicago, Virginia Commonwealth, Saint Louis, Duquesne and George Washington twice — once at home and once on the road.

Dayton played all those schools twice last season except George Washington. This will be the first time since the 2021-22 season Dayton has played George Washington twice. The Flyers lost 82-62 at George Washington last season. The Revolutionaries have lost 11 straight games at UD Arena.

Dayton split two games with Loyola Chicago last season. The Flyers are 3-2 against the Ramblers, who joined the A-10 in the 2022-23 season, in the last three seasons.

Dayton has split two regular-season games with VCU the last three seasons. VCU won the A-10 regular-season championship and the A-10 tournament last season.

Dayton swept Saint Louis and Duquesne last season.

2. Familiar foes: This will be the 12th straight season Dayton has played two games in the regular season against Saint Louis and the 10th straight season it has played two games against VCU.

This will be the 10th time in the last 11 seasons Dayton and Duquesne, the closest school in the conference to UD geographically, have played twice in the regular season. The 2022-23 season was the first time they played only once since the 2012-13 season.

Dayton has played Loyola twice in two of the three seasons Loyola has been an A-10 member.

3. One and done: Dayton will play one game against the other eight A-10 teams.

• Road games: Dayton will play at George Mason, La Salle, Richmond and Saint Joseph’s.

Dayton was 3-1 against those teams at home last season, losing only to George Mason.

• Home games: Davidson, Fordham, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure will play at UD Arena.

Dayton has won 10 straight games in the series with Davidson. This will be the second straight season Davidson has played at UD Arena.

Dayton was 2-1 on the road against the other three teams last season, losing only to St. Bonaventure.

The game against Rhode Island will be former Dayton coach Archie Miller’s second trip to UD Arena in his four seasons as Rhode Island coach. Dayton beat Rhode Island 96-62 in Miller’s first trip back to Dayton in 2024.

4. Postseason plans: The A-10 tournament will return to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in 2026 for the first time since 2017. The games will be held March 11-15.

5. Looking ahead: The exact dates of the A-10 games will be announced at a later date. They are typically announced in early September. The date was Sept. 25 last year.