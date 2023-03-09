Dayton will play No. 10 seed in quarterfinals of A-10 tournament

“What we take from that (first game) is were a completely different team. We’re a different team than we were two weeks ago with (Ejike Obinna) out. We’re going to have to just stay in it enough to give ourselves a chance to win at the end. Dayton’s terrific. They’ve got a terrific leader. They got a great program. I think the world of Dayton. They’re very, very good. We’re going to have to play great.”

On Tuesday, Saint Joseph’s announced the 6-foot-10 forward Obinna, a graduate student who’s their fourth-leading scorer (8.4 points per game), will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. He did not play in the last three regular-season games. He had five points in 12 minutes against Dayton.

Against George Washington, Saint Joseph’s overcame an early 13-point deficit and led 42-41 at halftime. It was a close game throughout the second half. The Hawks broke a 67-67 tie with a 5-0 run and then pulled away in the final two minutes.

Erik Reynolds, who averages 19.2 points per game, scored a career-high 34 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown scored 18. Former Dayton guard Lynn Greer III scored 14.

In the first game against the Hawks, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. R.J. Blakney scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Dayton made 50% of its 3-point attempts (10 of 20).

Last season at Saint Joseph’s, five Flyers scored in double figures: Holmes (18); Malachi Smith (16); Kobe Elvis (13); Toumani Camara (12); and Koby Brea (10).

In the A-10 tournament, Dayton is 4-3 against Saint Joseph’s.

Saint Joseph’s eliminated Dayton in the semifinals in 2016 in Brooklyn, winning 82-79. Two years earlier in Brooklyn, Dayton lost 70-67 to the Hawks in the quarterfinals.

Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s 64-61 in the semifinals in 2011. Saint Joseph’s beat Dayton 67-55 in the first round in 2006. In 2003, Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s 76-73 in the semifinals en route to its first championship.

Dayton also beat Saint Joseph’s 81-74 in the quarterfinals in 2002 and 67-64 in the quarterfinals in 2000.

Saint Joseph’s lost four games in a row before beating Richmond 83-67 in Philadelphia in the final game of the regular season. It then beat No. 15 seed Loyola Chicago 72-67 in the first round Tuesday. Greer scored 22 to lead the Hawks in the first round.