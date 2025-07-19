Dayton will start series with CUSA program in 2025-26 season

The first game will be played at UD Arena in December. The exact date and time will be announced at a later date. Dayton will then play at Liberty in Lynchburg, Va., in the 2026-27 season.

Dayton has never played Liberty, a former Big South and Atlantic Sun Conference member that is entering its third season in Conference USA.

Liberty finished 28-7 overall and 13-5 in the CUSA. It played in the NCAA tournament for the third time in the last six tournaments.

Liberty ranked 60th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season and was No. 48 in 2023. It has ranked in the top 100 of the Ken Pomeroy ratings five times in the last seven years.

Liberty coach Ritchie McKay is entering his 13th season at the school. This is his second stint with the Flames as head coach. He first led the program from 2007-09.

Dayton has not announced its full non-conference schedule. Here’s a look at the known games:

Nov. 3: Canisius at Dayton.

Nov. 8: University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Dayton.

Nov. 11: Dayton at Cincinnati.

Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman at Dayton.

Nov. 19: Dayton at Marquette.

Nov. 27: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Nov. 28: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

TBA: Liberty at Dayton.

Dec. 16: Florida State at Dayton.