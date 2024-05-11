Dayton wins A-10 softball tournament for first time

Flyers will play in NCAA tournament for first time

The Dayton Flyers won the Atlantic 10 Conference softball tournament for the first time in program history on Saturday.

Dayton (33-19) beat Saint Louis 3-0 at Fordham’s Bahoshy Softball Complex in Bronx, N.Y. The victory gives Dayton the A-10′s automatic NCAA tournament berth.

The Flyers will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time. The bracket will be revealed on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sarah Bailitz and Izzy Kemp combined to shut out Saint Louis. Bailitz struck out nine and allowed two hits in six innings. Kemp pitched the seventh inning and allowed one hit and struck out two.

Dayton took the lead with two runs in the first. An RBI groundout by Chloe Wong scored Emma Schutter. A single by Molly Grace scored Kirnan Bailey.

Dayton added a run in the sixth. A single by Grace scored Maddie Kapsimalis.

Explore» BASEBALL: Flyers contending for A-10 regular-season title

Dayton, the No. 1 seed in the tournament after winning the regular-season title for the first time since 2015, opened the tournament with a 13-3 victory Thursday against No. 5 seed Massachusetts. Wong drove in four runs.

On Friday, Dayton beat No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 2-0. Kemp threw a two-hit shutout.

The Flyers beat Saint Louis after winning two of three games against the Billikens in the final series of the regular season.

