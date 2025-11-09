Dayton wins A-10 women’s soccer tournament for first time in nine years

Seconds later, Dayton senior goalkeeper Batoul Reda made a save. Then senior midfielder Riley Kerber scored the winning goal for Dayton, which won the shootout 5-4 after neither team scored in regulation or overtime.

Dayton won the A-10 tournament for the 11th time but first time since 2016. It earned its first NCAA tournament berth in nine years and will find out its opponent and destination Monday.

Dayton coach Eric Golz, who said he had never seen an official make that call in a shootout, won his first A-10 championship in his ninth season.

“It didn’t happen the way we kind of expected it to happen or wanted it to happen,” Golz said, “but we found a way, and we’ve done that all year.”

Golz praised the senior class, which has led Dayton to double-figure win totals the last four seasons.

“One of our values is legacy, investing in ourselves, investing in the team and their teammates, investing in the program, to make sure that the program’s in a better place when they leave than it was when they arrived,” Golz said. “So I think they’ve helped us, over the last few years, continue to make progress, take steps forward, build our ability, build our national brand, build our rankings. This group has really done a lot to help the program continue to move forward in future.”

Dayton (15-3-3) will take a 14-match winning streak into the NCAA tournament. It has not lost since Sept. 7. It beat No. 8 seed La Salle, No. 6 Fordham and No. 4 Rhode Island in the A-10 tournament after finishing 10-0 in the A-10 in the regular season.

“It feels so surreal,” said Reda, the program’s all-time leader in shutouts. “It’s everything we work for. This is like the dream ending for me, winning in PKs. My team had my back and I had theirs, and I’m just so proud of this team.”

Kerber was Dayton’s sixth shooter in the shootout. She wouldn’t have got the chance if it had not been tied through five kicks.

“I was kind of focused the whole entire shootout,” she said. “I was trying to be like, ‘If I have to take it, I’m going to take a deep breath, and I’m going to do what I have to do for my team.”