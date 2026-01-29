Dayton women stave off St. Bonaventure in final minutes for 75-71 win

Stephens, a fearless graduate point guard out of Pickerington Central High who played her first three seasons at Columbia and got her undergrad degree there, made four of her seven three-point attempts for 19 points.

O’Riordan put on a show in the second half.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Barrington, Illinois, scored all 10 of her points in the second half and pulled down 11 of her 15 rebounds in those final two quarters.

In the process she recorded the first double-double of her career.

The Flyers also got significant contributions off the bench from Fatima Ibrahim and Shantavia Dawkins.

Ibrahim, a 6-foot-3 post player who transferred in this season from North Dakota, had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dawkins a 5-foot-8 senior guard out of Brampton, Ontario, who played her first two seasons at Iowa State, made three of her four field goal attempts for six points in 10 ½ minutes of play.

Dayton raised its record to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in Atlantic 10 Conference play going into Sunday’s nationally-televised game against George Washington at 2 p.m. at UD Arena.

On December 3, GW downed the visiting Flyers 54-42 in the league opener for both.

With the loss to UD, St. Bonaventure is now 12-10 and 3-7 in A-10 play.

Wednesday night’s game drew a crowd of 2,319. The Flyers are second in the A-10 in home attendance, averaging 1,872 a game. Richmond is tops, averaging crowds of 1,994.