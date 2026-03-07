Dayton women’s basketball: Flyers lose at buzzer in A-10 quarterfinals

Dayton finishes season with 17-14 record
1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team’s season ended with an 87-85 overtime loss to George Mason in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Friday in Henrico, Va.

In the final seconds of overtime, with the game tied, Dayton’s Molly O’Riordan blocked a shot by George Mason’s Hawa Komara. The ball went straight to George Mason’s Louis Volker, who scored a game-winning layup at the buzzer.

No. 2 seed George Mason (22-8) advanced to a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Richmond on Saturday.

No. 7 seed Dayton, which beat No. 10 seed George Washington 62-54 in the second round Thursday, finished the season with a record of 17-14. That followed an 18-13 season.

Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter is 54-67 after four seasons.

Dayton almost upset a team it lost to 86-53 in the regular season. Nayo Lear sent the game to overtime by making a layup with six seconds to play in the second half. That came after Dayton blew a 10-point lead in the last four minutes.

Fatima Ibrahim led Dayton with 18 points. Four other players scored in double figures: Ajok Madol (15); Lear and O’Riordan (14 each); and Nicole Stephens (13).

“I think it was a heavyweight fight tonight,” Williams-Jeter said in the postgame press conference. “George Mason definitely came as the heavyweight, coached by someone I really look up to. We wanted to throw punches, and we did. I wanted the players to respond because we’ve been through a lot this year, and they did. For us, we wanted to win the battle in the paint against a team that doesn’t give that up. We did that. We forced them to make a lot of tough twos. We executed pretty decently to throw punches. I have a senior group that has built culture, confidence and leaves a phenomenal foundation from where we were four years ago.”

