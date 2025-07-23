Breaking: Hershall Creachbaum Jr.: Police called to home 3 times prior to remains being found

Dayton women's basketball will play in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Dayton's Tamika Williams-Jeter coaches during a summer practice in 2025 at UD's Cronin Center. Photo courtesy of UD

Dayton's Tamika Williams-Jeter coaches during a summer practice in 2025 at UD's Cronin Center. Photo courtesy of UD
1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team will play Big East and Big 12 teams in the 2025 Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The field for the event in Florida was announced Wednesday. Games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Dayton will play Butler at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, one day after Thanksgiving. Dayton will play Kansas the following day at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ION Television.

Dayton leads the series against Butler 16-8. The teams last played in 2013, the only season Butler was in the Atlantic 10 Conference before moving to the Big East.

Butler finished 16-18 last season and has suffered five straight losing seasons.

Dayton has never played Kansas. The Jayhawks were 16-14 last season and have recorded four straight winning seasons.

Dayton will announce its full non-conference schedule at a later date.

Dayton last placed in Fort Myers in November 2019. facing Gonzaga, Auburn and Maine in the Gulf Coast Showcase. In coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first three seasons, Dayton has played in November events in the Bahamas, Daytona Beach, Fla. and Nashville, Tenn.

