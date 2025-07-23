Dayton women’s basketball will play in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Dayton will play Butler at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, one day after Thanksgiving. Dayton will play Kansas the following day at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ION Television.

Dayton leads the series against Butler 16-8. The teams last played in 2013, the only season Butler was in the Atlantic 10 Conference before moving to the Big East.

Butler finished 16-18 last season and has suffered five straight losing seasons.

Dayton has never played Kansas. The Jayhawks were 16-14 last season and have recorded four straight winning seasons.

Dayton will announce its full non-conference schedule at a later date.

Dayton last placed in Fort Myers in November 2019. facing Gonzaga, Auburn and Maine in the Gulf Coast Showcase. In coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first three seasons, Dayton has played in November events in the Bahamas, Daytona Beach, Fla. and Nashville, Tenn.