Dayton’s complete non-conference schedule includes second D-I exhibition game

The wait was worth it. Dayton’s 13-game non-conference 2025-26 schedule, which includes eight home games plus two exhibition games at UD Arena, could be as strong as the 2024-25 schedule, which was the best in recent memory.

Most of the games had already been announced by Dayton or other schools. Here’s a glance at the three matchups that were not known until Thursday:

Oct. 27: Bowling Green at Dayton (exhibition)

This game comes eight days after an exhibition game against Penn State at UD Arena. Dayton will play two exhibition games against Division I teams for the first time.

The NCAA approved a proposal allowing teams to play two exhibition games against other four-year schools, including Division I teams, in January.

“In previous years, these exhibitions were approved through a waiver process,” read a NCAA press release, “and the proceeds from the games were donated to a charity. This proposal eliminates that requirement, and schools can decide how to allocate the revenue generated from these games.”

Dayton has not played a regular-season game against Bowling Green since Dec. 9, 2014, when it beat the Falcons 56-52 at UD Arena. That was the first matchup between the programs since 1971.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 last season in coach Todd Simon’s second season.

Dec. 2: East Tennessee State at Dayton

This will be Dayton’s first game following the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 27-28.

The Flyers lead the series against ETSU 2-1. All the games have taken place at UD Arena. Dayton won 78-74 in 2008. ETSU beat Dayton 73-68 in 2010. Dayton won 75-61 in 2016.

ETSU finished 19-13 overall and 12-6 in the Southern Conference last season in coach Brooks Savage’s second season. It ranked 142nd in the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

Dec. 13: North Florida at Dayton

This will be Dayton’s first game after a week break for exams. Dayton beat North Florida three times at UD Arena between 2015 and 2019.

North Florida finished 15-17 overall and 8-10 in the Atlantic Sun Conference last season. It has recorded five straight non-winning seasons.

North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll stepped down in May after 16 seasons to become an associate head coach at Kansas State. Bobby Kennen, North Florida’s associate head coach since 2012, was named interim head coach.

North Florida ranked 262nd in the NET last season, 252nd in the 2023-24 season, 238th in the 2022-23 season and 275th in the 2021-22 season.

Here’s a look at the complete non-conference schedule. Times and TV information will be announced at a later date. Dayton’s Atlantic 10 Conference schedule should come out in early September.

Oct. 19, 2 p.m.: Penn State at Dayton (exhibition).

Oct. 27: Bowling Green at Dayton (exhibition).

Nov. 3: Canisius at Dayton.

Nov. 8: University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Dayton.

Nov. 11: Dayton at Cincinnati.

Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman at Dayton.

Nov. 19: Dayton at Marquette.

Nov. 22: North Carolina Central at Dayton.

Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Georgetown at ESPN Events Invitational, ESPN2.

Nov. 28, 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational, ESPN or ESPN2.

Dec. 2: East Tennessee State at Dayton.

Dec. 6: Dayton vs. Virginia in Charlotte.

Dec. 13: North Florida at Dayton.

Dec. 16: Florida State at Dayton.

Dec. 20: Liberty at Dayton.