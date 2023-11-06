Dayton’s Holmes a national player of the year candidate

Dayton Flyers junior forward DaRon Holmes II was one of 50 players from across the nation named to the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy on Monday.

The Naismith Trophy is presented annually to the best player in college basketball. Dayton forward Obi Toppin won the award in 2020.

Holmes, the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Dayton in this century, has racked up individual accolades in two seasons: the A-10 Rookie of the Year award in 2022; an A-10 first team honor in 2023; and the A-10 tournament Most Outstanding Player award in 2023.

Holmes is also on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which honors the best power forward in college basketball.

COMPLETE NAISMITH TROPHY WATCH LIST

Max Abmas, Texas; Trey Alexander, Creighton; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Oumar Ballo, Arizona; Reece Beekman, Virginia; Adem Bona, UCLA; Trevon Brazile, Arkansas; Johni Broome, Auburn, Boo Buie, Northwestern; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; Isaiah Collier, USC; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic; Tristan da Silva, Colorado; RJ Davis, North Carolina; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Hunter Dickinson, Kansas; Zach Edey, Purdue; Justin Edwards, Kentucky; Boogie Ellis, USC; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; PJ Hall, Clemson; Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; DaRon Holmes II, Dayton; Bryce Hopkins, Providence; Kam Jones, Marquette; Ryan Kalkenbrenner, Creighton; Tyler Kolek, Marquette; Caleb Love, Arizona; Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s; Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Judah Mintz, Syracuse; Justin Moore, Villanova; Grant Nelson, Alabama; Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga; Norchad Omier, Miami; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Nijel Pack, Miami; Tylor Perry, Kansas State; Tyrese Proctor, Duke; Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois; Jamal Shead, Houston; Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee; Tyson Walker, Michigan State; Jahmir Young, Maryland.