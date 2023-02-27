Dayton’s Holmes wins A-10 Player of Week award for first time this season

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II won the the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week award on Monday after averaging 28.0 points in two games last week.
This is the first time Holmes has won the award this season. Dayton forward Toumani Camara won the award on Feb. 13.
Holmes scored 22 points in a 72-54 victory at UMass on Wednesday and scored a career-high 34 points Saturday in a 74-69 loss to George Mason on Saturday at UD Arena.
Holmes leads Dayton in scoring (18.3) and ranks second in rebounding (7.9.) He leads the nation in dunks (79) by three over Washington’s Braxton Meah (76).
Dayton (19-9, 11-5) plays La Salle (13-16, 7-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its final home game of the season. Holmes could hit the 1,000-point mark in the game. He has 979 career points, which ranks 54th in school history.
About the Author