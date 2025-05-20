Breaking: Cyberattack brings down Kettering Health phone lines, MyChart patient portal access

Dayton’s latest 2026 scholarship offer goes to 6-10 forward

Collin Ross is third 2026 recruit to receive UD offer this month
Three recruits from Spire Academy (left to right: Jackson Williams, Jayon Alexander and Collin Ross) watch from behind the bench as Dayton plays New Mexico State on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward in the class of 2026, announced Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Ross is the 11th member of the 2026 class to receive an offer from UD and the third this month, following Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida, and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, this past season. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.

Ross sat behind the Dayton bench with SPIRE teammates during a game against New Mexico State last season.

Duquesne, Robert Morris, Akron, Kent State and Kennesaw State are among the other schools to offer Ross a scholarship.

Ross ranks 136th in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.com.

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Dayton will have at least three scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner and Jordan Derkack all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.

