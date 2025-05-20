Dayton’s latest 2026 scholarship offer goes to 6-10 forward

Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, this past season. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.

Ross sat behind the Dayton bench with SPIRE teammates during a game against New Mexico State last season.

Duquesne, Robert Morris, Akron, Kent State and Kennesaw State are among the other schools to offer Ross a scholarship.

Ross ranks 136th in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.com.

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Dayton will have at least three scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner and Jordan Derkack all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.

🚨COLLEGE COACHES🚨



⛹🏽‍♂️: Collin Ross @thecollinross



Just picked up his 7th DI offer today from Duquesne. 5th in the last week!



- Versatile Defender w/ Elite Shot Blocking

- Rim Run, Lob Threat

- Switches 1-5

- 6’10” w/ perimeter shooting ability

- Perimeter rip drive threat pic.twitter.com/vfdSnZMU0p — Jay Slone (@JaySlone15) May 14, 2025