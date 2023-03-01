X
Dayton’s lead vs. La Salle narrows late in first half

Sports
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

La Salle outscored the Dayton Flyers 8-0 in the last two minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime Tuesday in the final regular-season game of the season at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Toumani Camara, who was honored on Senior Night before the game, led the Flyers with 10 points. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.

Key stat: La Salle committed eight turnovers to Dayton’s four.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-2 run with Camara scoring five points during that stretch.

Largest lead: Dayton led 24-8 with 9:18 to play. At that point, La Salle had made 4 of 13 shots from the field.

Rotation news: For the third time this season, Dayton has its entire roster available. It has lost the two previous games against George Washington and George Mason when that’s been the case.

