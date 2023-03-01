Dayton’s lead vs. La Salle narrows late in first half

La Salle outscored the Dayton Flyers 8-0 in the last two minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime Tuesday in the final regular-season game of the season at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Toumani Camara, who was honored on Senior Night before the game, led the Flyers with 10 points. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.
Key stat: La Salle committed eight turnovers to Dayton’s four.
Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-2 run with Camara scoring five points during that stretch.
Largest lead: Dayton led 24-8 with 9:18 to play. At that point, La Salle had made 4 of 13 shots from the field.
Rotation news: For the third time this season, Dayton has its entire roster available. It has lost the two previous games against George Washington and George Mason when that’s been the case.
About the Author