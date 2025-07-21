Dayton’s L’Etang helps lead France to bronze in FIBA U20 championships

L’Etang had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes in the third-place game Sunday. France beat Serbia 73-62.

France’s leading scorer, Roman Domon (12.6 points per game), will be a freshman at Murray State this season.

Two years ago, L’Etang averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in seven games for France at the FIBA U18 championship.

L’Etang, a 7-foot-1 forward who’s entering his sophomore season, committed to Dayton in June 2024. He made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team last season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.

L’Etang is one of four returning players on Dayton’s 2025-26 roster, along with senior guard Javon Bennett, senior forward Jacob Conner and redshirt sophomore forward Jaiun Simon. The 11-man roster includes five transfers and two freshmen.