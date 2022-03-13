Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton's Malachi Smith injured on final play of first half

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Malachi Smith injured on final play of first half against Richmond on March 12, 2022

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top