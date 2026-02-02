UD athletic director Neil Sullivan to take medical leave of absence

Dayton will not be providing further comment out of respect for Sullivan’s privacy, the university announced in a press release.

Sullivan, a native of Mars Hill, Pa., has worked at UD since 2006. He was promoted from deputy athletic director to athletic director in 2015 when Tim Wabler retired. Sullivan, then 35, became the second-youngest AD in school history after Tom Frericks, who was 32 when hired in 1964.

Among his many duties, Sullivan plays a big role in putting the schedule together for the men’s basketball team.

During Sullivan’s tenure, Dayton has hired head coaches for men’s basketball (Anthony Grant), women’s basketball (Tamika Williams-Jeter), football (Trevor Andrews) and women’s soccer (Eric Golz) among others.

Sullivan has run the athletic department during a turbulent time for the NCAA. The name, image and likeness era began in 2021, six years into his tenure, and colleges started paying athletes directly in the summer of 2025.