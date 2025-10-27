Dayton’s newest basketball recruit ‘kept putting in the work’ to become Division I player

The Washingtons will soon become part of the Flyer Faithful, the fanbase that has sold out five straight seasons at UD Arena. The youngest member of the family can’t wait to experience the atmosphere created by fans in Dayton.

“I love everything about the arena and the fans that are there,” he said.

While the 13,407 fans who fill UD Arena for every game were a big selling point for Washington, the coaches he got to know during the recruiting process, especially assistant coach Jermaine Henderson and head coach Anthony Grant, had an even bigger impact.

“Coach Henderson was my recruiter,” Washington said, “and I just thought he did a very good job of recruiting me. He’s a great guy and just showed me that Dayton’s a really good fit.”

Washington visited the University of Dayton campus in September. What stood out to him was how much UD cares about the educational side of the experience for potential recruits. He described the coaches as “down-to-earth people.”

“I really enjoyed spending time with them for those 24 hours that I was there at Dayton,” he said. “They showed me around campus and showed me the style of play that I’d be fitting into. Everything stood out to me.”

Washington knew about Obi Toppin’s history with Dayton before Dayton first offered him a scholarship in July. He was familiar with the success of the 2019-20 team. He had already visited UD Arena in past seasons to watch state championship games.

Now Washington wants to finish his career with a game at UD Arena, which will be the site of state semifinals and state championship games again next March. He also plans to visit the arena for a Dayton game this season. Last season, Dayton’s two 2025 recruits, Jaron McKie and Damon Friery, sat behind the bench early in the season after signing with UD.