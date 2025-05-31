Dayton’s non-conference schedule will include America East opponent

The Dayton Flyers will play University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Saturday, Nov. 8, at UD Arena, according to a report Friday by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

This likely will be the second game of the 2025-26 season for Dayton. The first day teams can play is Monday, Nov. 3.

Dayton and UMBC have met once, with the Flyers winning 83-80 on Dec. 1, 1999, at UD Arena.

This will be Dayton’s first game against an America East Conference member since it lost 59-58 to UMass Lowell at UD Arena in the second game of the 2021-22 season.

UMBC finished 13-19 overall and 5-11 in the America East. It ranked 296th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

UMBC last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2018 when it became the first No. 16 seed to win a game, upsetting No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round.

Jim Ferry, who coached Duquesne for five seasons (2012-17), is entering his fifth season at UMBC.

ExploreRELATED: Former Flyer picks new school in WAC

Dayton’s full non-conference schedule will be announced in the summer. UD released it Aug. 6 last year.

Dayton’s non-conference schedule will include a game at Marquette. The date of that game has not been announced. The Flyers beat Marquette 71-63 at UD Arena last season. The two-game series was announced last July.

The Flyers will play in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida on Nov. 27-28 against two of these three teams: Georgetown; Brigham Young; and the University of Miami.

Dayton will play an 18-game Atlantic 10 Conference schedule as usual. The only difference from last year is that with Massachusetts leaving the A-10 for the Mid-American Conference and the A-10 going from 15 schools to 14, Dayton will play five teams twice instead of four.

