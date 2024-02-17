Dayton’s offense shines in first half against Fordham

Key player: Javon Bennett made 6 of 7 shots, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, to score 14 points for Dayton.

Key stat: Dayton made 17 of 25 field goals, including 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Big run: Dayton led 25-24 with nine minutes to play. It began a 10-1 run on a jump shot by Enoch Cheeks at the 8:17 mark. The Flyers took their biggest lead, 35-25, on a 3-pointer by DaRon Holmes II at the 5:15 mark.

Hot shooter: Koby Brea made 2 of 2 3-pointers to push his season percentage to 49.6 (70 of 141). He leads the nation in 3-point accuracy.