Dayton’s top scorers share White Allen MVP award

Dayton's Nate Santos, Enoch Cheeks and Javon Bennett are introduced before an exhibition game against Xavier on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Two players in their second and final seasons with the Dayton Flyers, Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks, were named the co-winners of the White Allen MVP award on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth time in coach Anthony Grant’s eight seasons UD has split the team MVP award. DaRon Holmes II won the MVP award last season after splitting it with Toumani Camara in 2023 and with Malachi Smith and Camara in 2022. Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher shared the award in 2020.

Santos, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who played his first two seasons at Pittsburgh, and Cheeks, a 6-3 fifth-year guard who spent three seasons at Robert Morris, are the third and fourth transfers during the Grant era to win the MVP award. Josh Cunningham, who played one season at Bradley and three at Dayton, won the award in 2018. Camara played two seasons at Georgia and two at Dayton.

Also on Tuesday, Santos was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference second team, and Cheeks made the third team. Santos and Cheeks were Dayton’s top scorers in the regular season, averaging 14.1 and 13.4 points, respectively.

Here’s the list of the other awards announced Tuesday.

Alex Schoen Free Throw Percentage: Posh Alexander and Zed Key.

John L. Macbeth Scholar Athlete: Santos.

George Rau Spirit Award: Isaac Jack.

“Shorty” Sharpenter Top Rebounder: Cheeks.

Chris Daniels Memorial Award (most improved player): Javon Bennett and Malachi Smith.

Thomas M. Luppe Memorial Award,(first-year player “who best demonstrates the courage, desire and integrity” of Luppe): L’Etang.

Steve McElvene Best Defender Award: Cheeks.

Uhl Family Endowed Scholarship, (which is awarded to the UD player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and character): Jacob Conner.

James G. and Purcell S. Palmer Scholarship, (presented to the Dayton player who best embodies the former Flyer Palmer’s characteristics, on and off the court): Santos.

Herb Dintaman Managers Scholarship: Jordan Harbeck and Bella Sindoni.

