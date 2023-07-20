Defending champ ties course record in first round of 101st Metropolitan Championship

Defending champion Mikkel Mathiesen shot a record-tying 62 Thursday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro to take a four-shot lead in the 101st Metropolitan Championship.

Mathiesen, a Wright State player from Denmark, made eight birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the par-71 course and shot 31 on each nine to finish at 9-under par. Previous 62s were shot by Josh Gilkison at Heatherwoode in 2017, the year he won his second straight Metro, and by five-time champion Pete Samborsky when he won in 2007 at Troy Country Club.

Brody Simms shot 66 and is in second place at 5-under. Simms, who played at Alter High School, is entering his sophomore season at Cleveland State.

Tied for third at 3-under are Shane Ochs (Carroll grad and Wright State sophomore), Logan Menning of Xavier University and Oscar Zimmerman from Cincinnati and a senior at Santa Clara in California.

Greeneview grad and Xavier junior Mason Witt is tied at 2-under with Wright State sophomore Ian Asch. Samborsky, the former Wright State coach, and 2010 champion Jeff Scohy, the Bellbrook High School golf coach, shot even par 71s.

The four-round tournament resumes Friday at 7:30 a.m.