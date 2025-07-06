Devers homers again as Lake County beats Dayton Dragons 9-1

The Captains took a commanding lead with four more runs in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Their inning was keyed by a three-run home run by Jose Devers, his 10th homer of the year.

The Dragons scored their only run in the sixth when Carlos Jorge walked, stole second, and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches to make it 7-1, but the Dragons could not score again. Lake County added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (1-5) had his roughest outing of the year. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs (six earned) with two walks and six strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Dragons finished with just four hits. Peyton Stovall had a double for the team’s only extra base hit. Victor Acosta had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games, matching the team’s 2025 high previously set by John Michael Faile.