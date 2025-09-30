Dodgers manager: Reds ‘youthful enthusiam’ makes them dangerous

Roberts knows what the Reds are capable of in a three-game series.

“I think the dangers are the (Reds’) youthful enthusiasm, the naivete,” Roberts said. “There’s not a lot of experience. I think that sometimes it happens so quick that they’re just riding a wave. And I think a way to combat that is we have to not take them lightly because it’s a really good ballclub and they played their way into the postseason.”

The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champs, and they have an astronomical payroll. The Reds are the underdog. But they also have the talent to match Los Angeles’ pitching, and the Reds are playing their best baseball right now.

Greene described his approach for Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Shohei Ohtani, and his message reflects the mentality of the entire group.

“Just continuing to double down on strengths and knowing who I am as a pitcher and having the utmost confidence in myself,” Greene said. “Obviously (Ohtani) is a great talent. But I’m also in the big leagues as well, so continuing to just believe in myself, and, like I said earlier, it’s really about taking one pitch at a time and being able to execute to the best of your ability.”

The Reds had a lot of success against the Dodgers in 2023 and 2024, and they’ve had a lot of success against Ohtani. The Reds didn’t play well against the Dodgers during the regular season this year, but they mostly beat themselves in those games due to inconsistent defense.

The Reds’ defense has especially improved with Noelvi Marte in right field and Ke’Bryan Hayes now on the roster, and the players as a whole have continued to develop.

“I think the last time we played them, I think they caught us at a bad time,” Reds utility player Gavin Lux said. “We were struggling, we didn’t score a lot of runs. We kind of struggled offensively. I think we’re a totally different team now. The last six weeks, I think. So I think obviously they’re really good. They’re really talented. They’re not going to beat themselves. We’ve got to play clean baseball and show up ready to rock from the first pitch.”

The Reds face a very tough opponent, and they face a very tough starting pitcher. Dodgers starter Blake Snell is a former Cy Young Award winner, and he threw a no-hitter against the Reds the last time he faced them, which was in 2024.

But to get to this point in the season, the Reds clawed series away from playoff teams like the Yankees, Tigers, Padres, Phillies, Cubs and Brewers.

The Reds aren’t taking the opportunity they have for granted, and they’re entering this series with a confident mindset.

“Playoff baseball is fun,” Lux said. “You’ve got to take it for what it is. There’s a lot of really, really great players who have never had the opportunity to play in the postseason. Anytime you get to take the field out there for these big, meaningful games, you’ve just got to enjoy it mentally and take it in.”