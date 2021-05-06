Dragons blank Great Lakes to move to 2-0

Ten Dragons pitchers have combined to allow only five hits over 18 innings to start the season. On Wednesday, Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar (1-0) worked the first five innings to earn the victory. He allowed a two-out single in the fourth and a two-out double in the fifth for the only hits of the night for the Loons. Salazar walked three and struck three.

The trio of Dragons relievers Jacques Pucheu, Francis Peguero, and Johnnie Schneider combined for four no-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Pucheu struck out five in two innings. After Peguero pitched an effective eighth inning, Schneider tossed a perfect ninth to close out the Dayton victory. The four Dayton pitchers did not allow a runner past second base in the game.