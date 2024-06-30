Dragons blank TinCaps for 5th straight win

The Dragons added two more runs in the eighth. Jorge looped a single to left field to start the inning and Stewart walked. Hector Rodriguez grounded into a fielder’s choice with Stewart out at second. Rodriguez stole second, and after Cam Collier struck out, Leo Balcazar lined a single to right field to drive in both Jorge and Rodriguez to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema (allowed just one hit and one walk in five innings, never permitting a runner to advance past first base. He struck out a season high six batters.

Arij Fransen replaced Sikkema to start the bottom of the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead, and Fransen fired three perfect innings, retiring all nine batters he faced with two strikeouts.

John Murphy entered the game to pitch the ninth inning with a 3-0 lead. Murphy allowed a lead-off single but retired the next three hitters in order, getting a strikeout to end the game and earn his fourth save. Sikkema (2-2) was credited with the win.

MONDAY’S GAME

Captains at Dragons, 7:05 p.m., 980