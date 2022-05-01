Dragons blank TinCaps, take five of six games in series

Dayton added two more runs in the seventh to build their lead to 6-0. Elly De La Cruz walked to start the inning and Rece Hinds followed with a singled to left. De La Cruz scored on the play when the ball got past the left fielder for an error and Hinds went to second. Alex McGarry followed with a single to right that moved Hinds to third, and Hinds scored on Torres’ ground out to give the Dragons a six-run lead.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the eighth when Quintana blasted a two-run home run to center field, his third homer of the year.

Abbott allowed only one runner past first base over his six shutout innings as he improved his record to 3-0. He gave up two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. He lowered his earned run average to 0.86.

Jake Gozzo pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Abbott and Donovan Benoit worked a perfect ninth inning, notching two strikeouts.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980