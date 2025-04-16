Dragons blast Loons to take first game of series

Leo Balcazar also had two hits including a home run for Dayton.

The Dragons nearly took the lead in top of the first inning when Stephan tripled with two men on base, but he was ruled to have missed first base on the play and both runs were nullified.

Great Lakes took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Dragons tied the game in the third on John Michael Faile’s run-scoring single.

The Dragons rallied for seven runs in the fourth inning. Stephan blasted the Dragons first grand slam of the season and Yerlin Confidan added a two-run single in the inning to give Dayton an 8-1 lead.

Balcazar connected on his first home run of the season in the fifth to make it 9-1, and the Dragons scored again in the top of the seventh, collecting three walks before a wild pitch brought in the run.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant allowed just one run in 2⅔ innings. He gave up four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Graham Osman (1-0) replaced Lorant and was credited with the win. Osman worked 2⅓ innings, allowing three hits but no walks and no runs while striking out four. Jonah Hurney tossed three strong innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts. Brody Jessee pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dragons.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Stephen was 3 for 6 with homer, triple, and single, even despite losing his first inning triple due to the baserunning mistake. Balcazar and Confidan each had two hits.