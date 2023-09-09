Dragons eliminated from playoff chase with loss to Fort Wayne

By Staff Report
12 minutes ago
Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to allow three hits as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-1 on Friday night. The Dayton loss dropped them to three games out of first place with two games to play, ending their playoff hopes.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Ruben Ibarra after back-to-back walks to Sal Stewart and Allan Cerda. But the Dragons could not take advantage of several opportunities to extend their lead, twice loading the bases with one out but coming away empty.

Fort Wayne took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring four runs against Dayton starting pitcher Hunter Parks. The TinCaps added two more runs in the seventh and one run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons did not have a hit after Hector Rodriguez singled in the second until Rodriguez blooped a double to right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Parks (3-7) was charged with the loss. He allowed four runs in four innings, surrendering five hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He also hit two batters.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Fort Wayne at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., Dayton CW, 980

