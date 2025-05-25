Dragons fall to Peoria 6-1

Peoria scored three runs in the second inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead, then kept the Dragons from scoring until the seventh. Chiefs pitchers scattered eight hits as the only Dragons run of the night came on a wild pitch. Peoria added two more runs in the sixth to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Dayton hitters had some opportunities but they went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 men on base.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (0-3) was charged with the loss. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dragons relievers Brody Jessee and Cody Adcock each had effective outings. Jessee went two and two-thirds without allowing a hit or a run. Adcock pitched two scoreless innings and also did not surrender a hit.

The Dragons finished with eight hits, all singles. Leo Balcazar led the way with two hits.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark is Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.