Dragons finish in top 3 in minor-league attendance for 4th straight season

“Our staff works extremely hard to create a fun, family-friendly unsurpassed customer service experience at Day Air Ballpark,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President, in a press release. “When you combine that effort with our location in the heart of the Water Street District, the end result is a great sports entertainment experience for our fans every time they attend a game. The big question is, why do we work so hard? Simply put, Dayton Dragons fans are the best fans, so worthy of our best efforts to provide them with the best Dragons experience possible. We are thankful and grateful for all our fans.”

The Dragons finished 52-76 but won 18 of their last 19 games. They set a franchise record with 15 straight victories in that stretch. The Dragons led all 120 Minor League Baseball teams in attendance in 2022 with an average of 7,935 fans. That was the first time they finished first in attendance.

The Dragons have finished in the top three in four straight seasons. They have led Class-A teams in attendance for 25 straight seasons — every season of their existence.

The Dragons’ sellout streak reached 1,636 consecutive games in 2025. The streak does not count games from the 2021 season when attendance was restricted. The Dragons set the pro sports record with their 815th straight sellout in 2011, and the streak reached 1,000 games in 2014.

2025 Rankings by Average Per Home Date

Minor League Baseball Top 10 (All Classifications; 120 Teams)