Dragons finish in top 3 in minor-league attendance for 4th straight season

2025 season included franchise-record winning streak
The Dragons signal 1-4 to celebrate their club record 14-game winning streak Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark after rallying in the eighth inning to defeat Lansing 4-3. JEFF GILBERT/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
The Dayton Dragons ranked third in Minor League Baseball in attendance in the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

The Dragons averaged 7,785 fans at 63 games at Day Air Ballpark. They finished behind two Triple-A teams: the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8,242); and the Indianapolis Indians (7,817).

“Our staff works extremely hard to create a fun, family-friendly unsurpassed customer service experience at Day Air Ballpark,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President, in a press release. “When you combine that effort with our location in the heart of the Water Street District, the end result is a great sports entertainment experience for our fans every time they attend a game. The big question is, why do we work so hard? Simply put, Dayton Dragons fans are the best fans, so worthy of our best efforts to provide them with the best Dragons experience possible. We are thankful and grateful for all our fans.”

The Dragons finished 52-76 but won 18 of their last 19 games. They set a franchise record with 15 straight victories in that stretch.

The Dragons led all 120 Minor League Baseball teams in attendance in 2022 with an average of 7,935 fans. That was the first time they finished first in attendance.

The Dragons have finished in the top three in four straight seasons. They have led Class-A teams in attendance for 25 straight seasons — every season of their existence.

The Dragons’ sellout streak reached 1,636 consecutive games in 2025. The streak does not count games from the 2021 season when attendance was restricted. The Dragons set the pro sports record with their 815th straight sellout in 2011, and the streak reached 1,000 games in 2014.

2025 Rankings by Average Per Home Date

Minor League Baseball Top 10 (All Classifications; 120 Teams)

TeamClass.Average
1Lehigh Valley IronPigsAAA8,242
2Indianapolis IndiansAAA7,817
3Dayton DragonsHigh-A7,785
4Columbus ClippersAAA7,330
5Nashville SoundsAAA7,042
6Worcester Red SoxAAA6,901
7Richmond Flying SquirrelsAAA6,768
8Albuquerque IsotopesAAA6,765
9Las Vegas AviatorsAAA6,559
10Durham BullsAAA6,467

Midwest League

TeamAverageTotal
1Dayton Dragons7,785490,468
2West Michigan Whitecaps5,829373,025
3Fort Wayne TinCaps5,118327,542
4South Bend Cubs4,770305,311
5Lansing Lugnuts4,242275,713
6Wisconsin Timber Rattlers3,753236,441
7Great Lakes Loons3,151195,332
8Lake County Captains2,702170,233
9Cedar Rapids Kernels2,363151,222
10Peoria Chiefs2,361139,287
11Quad Cities River Bandits2,319153,042
12Beloit Sky Carp1,849112,808
