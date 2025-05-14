Dragons: Jorge’s 12th inning HR lifts Dayton to victory at Quad Cities

The game was just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012.

After Quad Cities took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Dayton’s Connor Burns blasted a home run in the third to tie the game, 1-1. But Quad Cities scored one run in the fourth and two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to build a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons responded with three runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring triple by Yerlin Confidan and an RBI double by Ariel Almonte to pull to within two runs, 6-4.

Still trailing by two runs to start the ninth inning, the Dragons took advantage of an error and a walk to put the tying runners on base. With two outs and men at second and third, John Michael Faile singled through the middle to drive in both runners and tie the game at 6-6. After a scoreless bottom of the ninth, the game went to extra innings.

Dayton scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th before the River Bandits evened the score in the bottom of the inning. Dayton jumped back in front with two runs in the top of the 11th, getting an RBI single by Burns and a sacrifice fly by Leo Balcazar to put the Dragons in front, 9-7. Quad Cities trailed 9-8 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the 11th when Erick Torres tied the game with a home run to left field to make it 9-9.

In the top of the 12th, Jorge’s second homer of the year gave Dayton the lead for good.

Dragons reliever Jimmy Romano pitched a scoreless bottom of the 12th for the save, striking out the last two batters of the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Jorge and Burns each had two hits including a home run. Faile drove in three runs.