Dragons lose third straight to TinCaps

Three Fort Wayne pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Friday night. Fort Wayne has won three straight in the series after the Dragons took the series opener on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the Dragons remained 2 1/2games behind first-place West Michigan, which lost to South Bend on Friday. There are 20 games to play in the second half.

Fort Wayne did all of its scoring with two outs in the fourth inning. After Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuña had retired the first 11 batters without a ball leaving the infield, Fort Wayne got back-to-back doubles to tie the game, followed by a two-run home run by Graham Pauley to give them a 3-1 lead. Dayton had scored in the top of the fourth, keyed by a double by Tyler Callihan followed by a sacrifice fly by Justice Thompson.

The Dragons trailed 3-1 in the fifth when they loaded the bases with no outs on a pair of walks and a Fort Wayne error. But Fort Wayne pitcher Austin Krob struck out both Sal Stewart and Cade Hunter, then walked Ruben Ibarra to force in a run to make it 3-2. Callihan then popped out second to end the threat.

The Dragons had one last chance in the sixth after an error and a single by Carlos Jorge. Edwin Arroyo came to the plate with runners at second and third with two outs, but he tapped out to the pitcher to end the threat, and the Dragons did not have another base runner over the remaining three innings.

Acuña (7-3) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing four hits and three runs with no walks and seven strikeouts. Reliever Owen Holt tossed two scoreless innings, and Jayvien Sandridge followed with a perfect inning of relief.

Callihan’s double was the only extra base hit for the Dragons.