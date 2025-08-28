Dragons: Montero strikes out 10, Dayton extends winning streak to 9 games

The Dragons have produced only two winning streaks longer than nine games in their 25-year history, winning a club-record 13 straight games in 2003 and winning 10 straight in 2007. Additionally, they had nine-game winning streaks in 2007 (separate from the 10-gamer that season), 2018, 2019, and 2024 along with the current streak.

The Dragons enjoyed a big first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. With one out, Carlos Sanchez lined a single to center field and stole second. Anthony Stephan drew a two-out walk, and Carlos Jorge followed with a double to the right field fence to drive in Sanchez. Yerlin Confidan ripped a double to right-center to drive in both Stephan and Jorge to extend the Dayton lead to 3-0.

The Dragons could not add to their run total, but their pitching was exceptional, as it has been throughout their winning streak. Montero worked five strong innings, allowing his only run in the fourth inning. He surrendered four hits (two were infield singles) and no walks while striking out 10, far surpassing his previous Dragons high of six and his career high of seven set in 2024 with Daytona.

Joseph Menefee replaced Montero to start the sixth and allowed one run in the seventh. Jimmy Romano entered the game to pitch in the eighth and allowed a one-out double before getting the next two hitters to end the threat. Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the year. Montero (6-5) was credited with the win.

The Dragons collected three hits in the first inning before finishing the night with six hits by six different players. The doubles by Jorge and Confidan were their only extra base hits.

The Dragons pitching continues to key their winning streak. Dayton pitchers have allowed three runs or less in eight of the nine games during the streak, and two runs or less in five of the nine. The team ERA in the nine games is 2.12. Five of the nine wins have come by one run.