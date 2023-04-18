Dragons offense off to slow start

The Dayton Dragons head north to play West Michigan this week with a 3-6 record. The pitching numbers suggest a better record. The offensive numbers don’t.
Manager Bryan LaHair said repeatedly during this past week’s 2-4 homestand against Great Lakes that there’s no reason to panic. Tyler Callihan said after the Dragons were one-hit on Saturday that he and his teammates are confident the bats will heat up. To win consistently in the 12-team Midwest League, the Dragons will have to dramatically improve on these numbers: .183 batting average (11th in the league), .288 slugging percentage (11th), .610 on-base plus slugging (11th).
The Dragons are also 10th in runs scored and have struck out more than any other team at a rate of 12.6 per game. They might be chasing too many pitches, but at the same time they have showed plate discipline. They lead the league with 51 walks, are seventh in OBP at .322 and tied for fifth with six home runs. When the walks and homers come together they win.
The overall numbers, however, don’t add up for manager Bryan LaHair. He watched this team hit well in spring training. Even with top prospects Edwin Arroyo and Jay Allen on the injured list, this is not what he or anyone else expected.
“We’re definitely not at our ceiling, we’re not hitting to our full potential,” LaHair said after Sunday’s 5-0 shutout loss. “That’s how I feel about it. The guys have had a few good games along the way, but I think our guys are a lot more consistent than what they’ve been showing.”
The pitching staff is missing its top prospect in Chase Petty, who is on the injured list. No one else on the staff is rated as a top 30 Reds prospect, but many of them pitched for the Dragons last season. The staff is third in the league in ERA at 4.67, sixth in opponent batting average at .222 and middle of the pack in walks and strikeouts.
A new Dragon is Jose Acuna, 20, of Venezuela. He was Sunday’s scheduled starter but didn’t enter until the fifth inning because rain threatened to end the game early. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, threw 76 pitches and allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, and struck out three.
“I thought he was quality,” LaHair said. “He attacked hitters well, had them off balance. He’s a quality starter, so I look forward to seeing the next one.”
Through two appearances Acuna has a 2.16 ERA with one walk and six strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.
“I feel very good and my command and my pitches were in the zone,” Acuna said through a translator. “But I don’t feel that good when they hit the ball out of the park.”
Acuna was signed by the Mets in 2019. He came to the Reds at the trade deadline last summer as part of the Tyler Naquin trade.
“I feel very blessed to be with this organization.,” Acuna said. “They’re treating me very, very well, and I hope to keep continuing my career and moving up.”
LaHair is in his sixth season with the Reds and second as manager with the Dragons. Through high draft picks and trading veterans for prospects, the Reds have significantly raised the talent level in the minor leagues. Before the season one rating said the Reds have the fifth most talented farm system.
“Compared to when I got here six years ago we’re a lot further ahead in talent,” LaHair said. “We have several talented players at every level, and then some. The level of competition internally has increased quite a bit, which obviously is good for the organization. It’s just a matter of when they’ll be ready for the big leagues.”
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m., 980
