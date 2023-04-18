Dragons offense off to slow start

The pitching staff is missing its top prospect in Chase Petty, who is on the injured list. No one else on the staff is rated as a top 30 Reds prospect, but many of them pitched for the Dragons last season. The staff is third in the league in ERA at 4.67, sixth in opponent batting average at .222 and middle of the pack in walks and strikeouts.

A new Dragon is Jose Acuna, 20, of Venezuela. He was Sunday’s scheduled starter but didn’t enter until the fifth inning because rain threatened to end the game early. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, threw 76 pitches and allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, and struck out three.

“I thought he was quality,” LaHair said. “He attacked hitters well, had them off balance. He’s a quality starter, so I look forward to seeing the next one.”

Through two appearances Acuna has a 2.16 ERA with one walk and six strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

“I feel very good and my command and my pitches were in the zone,” Acuna said through a translator. “But I don’t feel that good when they hit the ball out of the park.”

Acuna was signed by the Mets in 2019. He came to the Reds at the trade deadline last summer as part of the Tyler Naquin trade.

“I feel very blessed to be with this organization.,” Acuna said. “They’re treating me very, very well, and I hope to keep continuing my career and moving up.”

LaHair is in his sixth season with the Reds and second as manager with the Dragons. Through high draft picks and trading veterans for prospects, the Reds have significantly raised the talent level in the minor leagues. Before the season one rating said the Reds have the fifth most talented farm system.

“Compared to when I got here six years ago we’re a lot further ahead in talent,” LaHair said. “We have several talented players at every level, and then some. The level of competition internally has increased quite a bit, which obviously is good for the organization. It’s just a matter of when they’ll be ready for the big leagues.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m., 980