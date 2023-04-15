Dragons rally to beat Great Lakes

After Great Lakes scored a single run in the top of the first inning on a home run by Alex Freeland, the Dragons responded in the second. After a walk to Austin Hendrick and a single by Justice Thompson, Jack Rogers blasted a three-run home run to right field to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

Great Lakes battled back with two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. But the Dragons regained the lead in the seventh. Luis Chevalier walked to start the inning and with two outs, Nelson lined a home run to left field to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead.