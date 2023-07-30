Dragons rally to top Loons, move to within a game of first place

Edwin Arroyo collected three hits, including a two-run home run, Justice Thompson drove in the tie-breaking run in the eighth inning, and Jack Rogers added two triples and two RBI in as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 5-2 on Saturday night.

With the win, the Dragons climbed to within one game of first place Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division. Dayton has won seven of their last eight games and handed the Loons their first series loss since the first set of the season in April. Dayton has won four of five so far in the six-game series that will conclude on Sunday.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when Arroyo connected on a two-run home run to left field with two outs in the top of the fifth inning to make it 2-1. Great Lakes quickly tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out home run by Taylor Young.

The Dragons took the lead in the eighth. Ruben Ibarra was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Jay Allen II replaced him as a pinch runner at first. With Allen running on the pitch, Cade Hunter singled to move Hunter to third with one out, and Thompson lined a single to drive in Allen and give the Dragons a 3-2 lead. Rogers followed with a triple to drive in both Hunter and Thompson and make it 5-2.

Reliever Brooks Crawford (5-1) worked the final 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing only one base runner. Thompson made an outstanding diving catch in the seventh to save a run when the score was still tied.

Crawford and Dragons reliever Myles Gayman combined to pitch the final six innings of the game, allowing just one run on two hits between them.