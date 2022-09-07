Dragons set HR record, but fall at Lansing

Noelvi Marte hit a home run for Dayton in the third inning, the team’s 144th of the year to tie the club record set in 2001. In the ninth, Michel Triana blasted a home run to right to break the record with five games to play in the final week of the season. The 2001 Dragons, led by Wily Mo Pena and Samone Peters, hit 144 home runs over 139 games. The Dragons have played 124 games so far in 2022.

Lansing scored four runs in the first inning to take a lead that was never seriously challenged. The Dragons saw their lead-off hitter reach base in seven of the nine innings, and their first two batters reached four times, but they went 0 for 15 with men in scoring position, and their only two runs came on solo home runs.