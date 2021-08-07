Dragons split doubleheader

The Dragons fell behind 5-1 through three innings in game two. But they rallied with two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take the lead, and reliever Andy Fisher retired all 10 batters he faced to close out the game. Fisher struck out six in three and one-third perfect innings to earn the win.

Mariel Bautista had a solo home run and an RBI single for the Dragons and James Free added two doubles, including a tie-breaking RBI hit in the sixth that gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead.