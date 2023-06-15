Dragons swept by TinCaps

The Fort Wayne TinCaps swept a doubleheader from the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night, winning the first game 2-0 and taking the nightcap 4-2.

Fort Wayne (29-30) limited the Dragons (29-30) to just four hits in the first game as Dayton batters went a combined 0 for 9 with men in scoring position. The only runs of the game came on a two-run home run by Fort Wayne’s Jackson Merrill in the fourth inning, a ball that appeared to be foul and resulted in the immediate ejection of Dragons manager Bryan LaHair, who sprinted onto the field and reacted furiously after the ball was ruled to be fair by the home plate umpire.

In the second game, Fort Wayne scored three runs in the third inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Dayton starting pitcher Chase Petty had retired the first eight batters before four consecutive Fort Wayne hits with two outs in the third plated three runs.

The Dragons responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, their only runs of the doubleheader. Jack Rogers delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1, and Austin Callahan’s RBI double brought the Dragons to within a run. The Dragons did not have a hit after Edwin Arroyo’s fifth-inning double.

Tyler Callihan was 3 for 6 for the Dragons with a triple, double, and single. Austin Callahan had two doubles to raise his league-leading total for the year to 19.

In game one, Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Parks (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing both runs in three and two-thirds innings. He walked four and allowed three hits with one strikeout. In game two, Petty (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs in four innings on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dragons at TinCaps, 7:05 p.m., 980