Dragons win 12th straight, one win shy of club record

Five other teams among the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball have produced 12-game winning streaks in 2025. The only other Midwest League team over the last five seasons to complete 12 consecutive wins was Quad Cities in May of 2023.

The Dragons established their club record for consecutive victories at 13 in 2002 with a Dayton roster headlined by future Reds Edwin Encarnacion and Todd Coffey. The best previous challenges to that record came when the Dragons won 10 in a row in both 2007 and 2019.

For the fourth straight night, the Dragons scored in the first inning. They took advantage of a defensive miscue to plate four runs in the frame. Carlos Jorge walked to begin the game and Esmith Pineda singled to left to move Jorge to second. Anthony Stephan followed with a potential double play ground ball to the second baseman that was booted for an error as Jorge scored and Pineda went to third. Carter Graham grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring in Pineda and make it 2-0. After a two-out single by Yerlin Confidan, Faile delivered a two-run double to the right field fence to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead.

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the fourth inning and had chances to battle back, but Dragons pitchers consistently worked out of trouble. Fort Wayne stranded 13 runners in the game and left runners in scoring position in five of the first seven innings.

Dayton added their final run in the top of the fifth when Carlos Jorge lined a triple to left field and scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.

Fort Wayne’s last good chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh, when they put runners at first and third with one out against Dragons reliever Graham Osman. Bryce Hubbart replaced Osman and got a strikeout and pop out to work out of trouble and hold the Dragons lead. Hubbart pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Dylan Simmons tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save of the year.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Alexander Vargas had two singles and a walk.

Dragons pitchers have now gone six consecutive games without allowing more than two runs in the contest. During the 12-game winning streak, Dayton pitchers have given up two runs or less eight times and allowed three runs or less in 11 of the 12.

The Dragons will return to Dayton for a six-game season-ending series with the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.