Dragons’ winning streak ends at six games

The Great Lakes Loons scored five runs in the fourth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and then held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-6 on Friday night to snap the Dragons’ six-game winning streak.

Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Parks threw one pitch in the game, hitting Great Lakes lead-off batter Taylor Young in the elbow to begin the bottom of the first inning. Parks was ejected from the game by the home plate umpire, prompting a furious response from Dragons manager Bryan LaHair, who was then ejected as well.

Great Lakes led the Dragons 2-1 through three innings before Dayton produced a four-run top of the fourth to take the lead. Austin Callahan led off the inning with a game-tying home run to right field, his second homer in the last two nights and his seventh of the year. Jack Rogers came to the plate with two outs and runners at first and second, and Rogers belted a three-run home run to right to give the Dragons a 5-2 lead.

But Great Lakes scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead and held that lead going to the ninth inning. In the meantime, the Loons endured an ejection of their own when left fielder Chris Alleyne was tossed after striking out in the fifth.

The fifth inning featured a scary moment when Dragons outfielder Jay Allen II went to the ground as he walked from the batter’s box toward the dugout following a called third strike. Allen stayed on the ground for several minutes and was treated by Dragons trainer Josh Hobson. Allen eventually got to his feet and was able to walk off the field with assistance from two teammates. He was immediately replaced in the game. No report on his condition was immediately available.

The Dragons trailed 7-5 as they came to bat in the top of the ninth inning and put together a comeback effort. The first two batters in the inning, Cade Hunter and Jack Rogers, were hit by pitches. With one out, Justice Thompson walked, and Edwin Arroyo also walked to force in a run and make it 7-6. With the bases still loaded, Austin Callahan popped out to shallow right field, and Ruben Ibarra struck out to end the game.

Dragons reliever Dennis Boatman (0-3) was charged with the loss. He worked the fourth inning, surrendering five runs on four hits and two walks. Dragons reliever Owen Holt struck out all six batters he faced.