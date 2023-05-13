Dragons top Chiefs

Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow five hits and Michael Trautwein hit his second home run of the series as the Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 3-1 on Friday night.
Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr allowed just one hit and no walks over five scoreless innings. Farr struck out six and allowed his only hit in his fifth inning or work.
The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Trautwein ripped a home run to right field, his fourth of the year.
Peoria came back to tie the game in the sixth inning against Dayton reliever Jake Gozzo. After a pair of hits in the inning, a wild pitch brought in the tying run.
But Dayton regained the lead in the seventh. Wendell Marrero, who entered the game after Mat Nelson was ejected for arguing a call at first base, began the inning with a single. Jack Rogers followed with a double to left-center that would have moved Marrero to third, but Marrero scored on the play when the relay throw back to the infield was off target, allowing an extra base to be taken to make it 2-1.
The Dragons scored again in the eighth. They loaded the bases on two walks and an error, and Rogers delivered a deep fly out to left field that was caught at the top of the fence by Peoria’s Nathan Church. The sacrifice fly scored Edwin Arroyo.
Reliever Dennis Boatman, who joined the Dragons on Tuesday, pitched a scoreless eighth. Vin Timpanelli allowed a pair of base runners in the ninth before inducing a game-ending double play to end it.
