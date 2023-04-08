Dunn’s 3-run homer, pitching spark Dragons to 1st win

Blake Dunn’s three-run home run highlighted a six-run eighth inning Saturday afternoon to lift the Dayton Dragons to their first win of the season, a 7-2 victory over Lake County in Eastlake, Ohio.
Starter Julian Aguiar and Jose Acuna combined to allow just four hits to help the Dragons avoid a sweep in the three-game season-opening series.
The Dragons trailed 2-0 through six innings after Lake County took advantage of an error to score two unearned runs in the fourth. Jose Serrano’s two-out single to right field in the seventh cut the Dragons’ deficit to 2-1.
In the eighth inning, Dunn hit the Dragons’ first homer of the season when he drilled the first pitch far over the left-field fence for a 4-2 lead. Then Michael Trautwein and Serrano singled and Justice Thompson walked to load the bases. Austin Callahan walked to force in a run and make it 5-2. After a pitching change, Mat Nelson ripped a single to right field to drive in Serrano and Thompson for a 7-2 lead.
Aguiar started and went five strong innings, striking out nine while giving up just three hits and one walk. Both runs against him were unearned. Acuna went the final four innings, allowing one hit and one walk to earn the win.
The Dragons collected a season-high nine hits. Dunn, Serrano and Trautwein had two hits apiece.
Notes: The Dragons top two prospects suffered injuries in the game and were immediately removed. Jay Allen II suffered what appeared to be a thumb or wrist injury in the first inning as he attempted a head first dive into first base after a ground ball to the first baseman off the line. Edwin Arroyo left the game in the fourth inning after a base hit down the left field line. Arroyo pulled up at first base with a leg injury and was replaced by a pinch runner.
Up Next: The Dragons open their home season at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against Great Lakes. Hunter Parks will start for Dayton.
