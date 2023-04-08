Dunn’s 3-run homer, pitching spark Dragons to 1st win

In the eighth inning, Dunn hit the Dragons’ first homer of the season when he drilled the first pitch far over the left-field fence for a 4-2 lead. Then Michael Trautwein and Serrano singled and Justice Thompson walked to load the bases. Austin Callahan walked to force in a run and make it 5-2. After a pitching change, Mat Nelson ripped a single to right field to drive in Serrano and Thompson for a 7-2 lead.

Aguiar started and went five strong innings, striking out nine while giving up just three hits and one walk. Both runs against him were unearned. Acuna went the final four innings, allowing one hit and one walk to earn the win.